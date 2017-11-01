Don't miss
November 1, 2017

Companion needed for mobile elderly woman in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
Responsibilities include having lunch, watching TV, some light shopping, walking,  cooking dinner.
3 to 4 hours per day… can be 5 or 6 days a week. There is flexibility.
Must have car.
Call Sam at 732-583-8532.