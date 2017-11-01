Don't miss
Companion Needed
By PostEagle on November 1, 2017
Companion needed for mobile elderly woman in Bloomfield, New Jersey.
Responsibilities include having lunch, watching TV, some light shopping, walking, cooking dinner.
3 to 4 hours per day… can be 5 or 6 days a week. There is flexibility.
Must have car.
Call Sam at 732-583-8532.