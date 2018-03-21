CNC Machinists Wanted – Cedar Grove NJ

CNC manufacturing operations

Running, loading/unloading multiple CNC machines

Material handling including drilling, tapping, boring, de-burring, sanding

Detailed, fine inspection of produced parts according to drawings and instruction

Ability to make accurate measurements with calipers and micrometers

General manufacturing plant duties with heavy lifting, 50 lbs. average

Previous manufacturing experience required

Strong bi-lingual English/Polish literacy, ability to read and write English required

Clean work environment

Send resume (in English) to hiringatmoniteur@gmail.com