CNC Machinist Needed

Successful machine shop seeking CNC Machinist to run milling machines and/or lathes for the day shift. Candidate should have considerable machining experience and the ability to set up and run jobs independently (after being trained on shop-specific jobs and equipment).

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Independently operate and monitor machines (milling, horizontal milling and multi-task lathes) during operations with minimal to no supervision (Mazak equipment)

• Interpret drawings, specifications and/or sample parts to determine dimensions, tolerances, configuration of cuts, speeds and feeds, fixtures, tool holders, tooling, set-up, programming, sequence of operations, machine capabilities and other requirements

• Program (Mazak) CNC machines (including creating, proving and editing programs; creating macros as necessary)

• Create fixtures and set up machines

• Observe and listen to machine operations to detect malfunctions, including worn or damaged cutting tools, out-of-tolerance machining, etc.

• Adjust machines, controls, tooling and programming as necessary to ensure quality of production

• Measure and mark dimensions and reference points on material as a guide for subsequent machining

• Manage multiple jobs simultaneously; prioritize work according to shop needs and efficient practices

QUALIFICATIONS:

• A minimum of five years of experience operating CNC machines (milling, horizontal milling and multi-tasking lathes – Mazak machines a plus)

• A minimum of five years of experience programming CNC machines (milling, horizontal milling and multi-tasking lathes – Mazak machines a plus)

• Understanding of machining principles, metal properties, and speeds and feeds

• Ability to use precise measuring and inspection equipment to hold close tolerances

• Firm knowledge of tool holders, cutting tools, boring bars, fixtures, inserts and other machine accessories

• Experience with making fixtures and setting up machines

• Knowledge of tooling and cutting

• Ability to read blueprints and drawings

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Standing, sitting stooping and squatting can be expected along with lifting or with other means transfer of tooling parts, containers and raw materials. Specific vision abilities required include close vision, peripheral and depth perception as well as the ability to focus.

COMPANY INFORMATION:

The shop is small but robust, and a family environment, located in North Brunswick, NJ. The work is sophisticated, close-tolerance and fast-paced. We are looking for someone who will take pride in his or her work, be proactive and willing to learn, and fit into our team on both a personal and professional level. The pay is competitive, and will depend on level of experience and skills of the candidate. The range is $21 to $30 per hour. Overtime is available. Benefits include medical and dental plan, 401k, vacation days, sick days and bonus potential.

If interested, please email your work history and salary requirements to elissasanto@optonline.net or call Rich at (732) 648-7786.

THIS POSITION REQUIRES EXTENSIVE SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE. PLEASE DO NOT APPLY TO THIS JOB IF YOU DO NOT HAVE ANY MACHINING EXPERIENCE.