CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Recreation Department conducted its Jigsaw Puzzle Contest on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Clifton Recreation Center. Twelve teams of family and friends got together to see how quickly they could complete a 500 piece puzzle. Participants strategized and planned out what their best option would be to try to get the puzzle done. Some worked by separating colors on pieces, others worked by starting the border first. One team became the victor by completing the entire puzzle before time ran out. This year’s winning team included Kristen Neglia, Anna Torres, Linda White, Megan White, and Jill Fedorchak. Second place was again clinched by the Gordon Family. Prizes and ribbons were awarded to the winners. Everyone enjoyed refreshments during the event and coloring was available for the young children. The event was a success and we look forward to hosting it again next year.

