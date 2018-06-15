NEW JERSEY – Clifton’s community leader Kim Castellano, Mission Director of Power of One, was officially recognized for her extraordinary commitment to her community when she was presented with the 2018 New Jersey Governor’s Jefferson Award at the War Memorial in Trenton earlier this month. The Jefferson Awards are the nation’s oldest and most prestigious recognition program for volunteer/public service and are the official recognition program of the United States Senate.

In New Jersey the awards are also the official recognition program of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Volunteerism, administered by a partnership that includes the NJ Office of Volunteerism, NJ Advance Media, the Community Foundation of New Jersey, and corporate sponsors including PNC Bank and PSEG.

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community. Power of One is organized to operate as a charitable program for the disadvantaged in providing life coaching, counseling, mentoring, and outreach by means of group, one to one sessions, workshops, conferences and community outreach projects.

To learn more, please contact: Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org Office Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 10 AM-4 PM, Saturday-1-4 PM. Closed Sunday and Mondays.