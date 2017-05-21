CLIFTON, NJ – As we all anxiously await New Years, Clifton residents are even more excited because 2017 is the 100th anniversary of their city. Celebration plans began in the Spring of 2015 with many events, and now the special year is finally here. So Clifton, be ready for celebration events from now till December with something for everyone. Special Events in the making are a day at Yankee Stadium, a night with our own Jackals, a vintage baseball game, museum visits, a trip to the 9/11 museum, a scavenger hunt, a Garden tour, a musical delight from our Theater League of Clifton, a fantastic parade on 5/21/17 and of course the Centennial Gala on November 30, 2017. The Special Events committee is being spearheaded by Ellis Berger and Theresa Bivaletz.

Souvenirs of this milestone anniversary are available at the City Clerk’s office. They would make great graduation gifts for any CHS graduate this year. Imagine graduating in the 100th year of your city? They would also make great gifts for any CHS reunion in 2017. It is not too late to support the Centennial Ad Journal with an ad or booster. Boosters are $25 and ads range up to $400. Visit www.cliftonnj.org. Click on Centennial and then Ad Journal for all the needed information, or contact Mayor Anzaldi’s office and someone will contact you and assist with any questions. Proceeds from the Journal will be used to offset the cost of the magnificent parade being arranged by Keith Oakley 201-774-6666 for floats,Ellis Berger 973-951-8585 for bands and Norma Smith 973-330-1693 for marchers. Businesses, civic organizations, houses of worship. scouts and of course our school children are encouraged to participate with a float or march together. There is no participation fee for marchers so get your group together and call Norma!! This is a once-in-a-lifetime event, so please be a part of it and support the Committee with the events and ad journal. It’s Not Everyday You Can Say You’re 100!!!