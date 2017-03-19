Don't miss
Do You Know Where
This Photo Was Taken?

By on March 19, 2017

Going Down Memory Lane…
CLIFTON, NEW JERSEY
Do you know where and when the above photo was taken?
If so, email the Post Eagle at posteagle@aol.com with the information, along with your name and a daytime phone number. If you have any photos of years past from Clifton, please email to us or send to: CGW News, 107 Mt. Prospect Ave., Clifton, NJ 07013.
The information for the above photo will appear on the Post Eagle website on the weekend of March 25th & 26th.

 