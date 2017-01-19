Clifton’ites To Enjoy Devils Game!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee welcomes all Clifton’ites for a night of community spirit as we come together to support the NJ Devils on Sunday, March 5, 2017 for a 5:00 PM game.

Tickets are $50 for section 210 and $70 for Section 15..Ticket prices include bus transportation to the Prudential Center. Tickets may be purchased on line at www.cliftonrec.com or visit the Clifton recreation office at City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue – Floor 2, Clifton, NJ.

Buses leave City Hall at 3:30 PM. There will be a group welcome on the scoreboard and a small gift for all attending.

This is a fun trip and hope all the Devils fans will put on their jerseys and come out to this event. If you have any questions or to order tickets, please call the Recreation Department at 973-470-5956.

The Centennial year is finally here and the Committee has so many events planned. Watch for concerts dates, Clifton Artists Exhibition, Some Enchanted Evening from our Theater League of Clifton, a scavenger hunt, our school children celebrating the 100 days of Clifton, and, of course, the Centennial Parade on May 21, 2017.

Visit www.cliftonnj.org and click on the Centennial Logo for the up and coming events. It’s not too late for you or your business to be in the ad journal. All information is on the website or call Mayor Anzaldi’s office 973-470-5757 and someone on the Committee will contact you.

It’s Not Every Day You Can Say You Are 100!!