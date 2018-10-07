Clifton, N.J. – This November, Power of One will be donating twenty-three (23) refurbished All- In- One computers to individuals that have a need of use to further their success in either their education or personal growth. Interested individuals can apply by writing a letter detailing their need for a computer. Letters should be addresses to “Power of One” and must include the applicant’s name, age, address, email and phone number. Letters can be either sent via regular mail to: Power of One, 796 Van Houten Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 or Emailed to- kim@powerofoneccom.org.

Winners will be selected via a lottery. Computers will be given out in November in celebration of Power of One’s Mission Director Kim Castellano’s Birthday.

Power of One would like to thank Diamond Braces of New Jersey for their support and for their generous donation of the Call Centers’ All-In-One computers. A special thanks to their IT support department for resetting the computers for future use.

Power of One CCOM, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization committed to serving the disadvantaged by providing life coaching and outreach to the local community. Power of One is organized to operate as a charitable program for the disadvantaged in providing life coaching, counseling, mentoring, and outreach by means of group, one to one sessions, workshops, conferences and community outreach projects.

To learn more, please contact: Kim Castellano, Mission Director, 201-328-2326 or kim@powerofoneccom.org

Pictured: Diamond Braces New Jersey donated their refurbished All In One call center computers to help Power of One equip individuals with tools for success. Left: Kim Castellano Mission Director at Power of One receiving the donated call center computers with Reyna Abbott, Human Resources Manager, Diamond Braces, NJ.