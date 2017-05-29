CLIFTON, NJ – On Monday May 22, 2017 the Clifton Recreation Department held its 16th Annual Volunteer Recognition Social at the Community Recreation Center in honor of the 350 citizens registered as Clifton Recreation volunteers for 2016. Throughout the year many of these citizens devoted their time and energy toward the department’s special events, summer programs, sports leagues, concert series and programs. Without the help of these volunteers, many of the recreation programs would not have been as successful or memorable. This evening was set aside to show appreciation for the hard work put forth by the volunteers. The theme for the evening was “Super Hero”. A variety of speeches were given by members of the Recreation Department staff and Debbie Oliver, Recreation Supervisor.

Another highlight of the evening was the re-instatement of the Board of Recreation members. In addition a variety of awards we’re given out at the event including the 2016 Sponsor of the Year – Route 3 IHOP, the 2016 Recreation Staff Men and Women of the Year – the Summer Program Directors including Emil Rascher, Kris Scotto, Fabio Diaz, Steve Untisz, Jeannine Termyna, Korinne Kensicki, Samantha Fisher, and Brittany Paul –, the 2016 Youth Service Award – James Freyland, the 2016 Recreation Service Award –Mike Soccol and the 2016 Friend of Recreation – Mustang Pride. All the volunteers got to enjoy a delicious meal provided by Barilari’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzeria, Gerry D’s Catering, Costco, Uno Chicago Grill, Frank Gaccione and Passaic County Technical Institute. After dinner, the volunteers were recognized with gifts for their hours of service given to the department.

Volunteers also had a chance to purchase some raffle tickets for great prizes donated by many local residents and businesses including Oriental Trading , Jenkinson’s Aquarium, Applebee’s of Clifton, Garden Palace Lanes, JumpNasium, Linda and Joe Bionci, Mr. Cupcake’s, New York Redbulls, Tick Tock Diner, Tomahawk Lake Inc., Wheel of Fortune, Wild West City, Laser One, Dunkin Donut, Christmas Tree Shops, Shannon Rose Irish Pub, Ripley’s Believe It or Not, Longwood Gardens, The Pocono Garlic Festival, Spuntino, Stop & Shop, NY Yankees, Joes Crab Shack, Angelo’s Pizzeria, Funtime Junction, Crayola Crayon Factory, Mighty Quninn’s Slow Smoked Barbeque, NJ Rock Gym, Floyd Hall Arena, The Broadway Comedy and Club, and Tenafly Nature Center. The event was a huge success with about 120 people in attendance and we hope to see even more volunteers next year. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer with the Recreation Department please contact the Clifton Recreation Department at (973) 470-5956.