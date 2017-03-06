Clifton, N.J. — March 16, 2017 – A Passaic County business, along with its employees and suppliers, joined the growing list of those benefitting from Walmart’s 10-year commitment to buy an additional $250 billion in additional products that support American jobs. Incoco, a global leader in the manufacturing of nail polish, employs approximately 100 people at its Clifton, New Jersey factory. Local and state dignitaries recognized Incoco’s investment in the community at an event today that included a tour of the Incoco facility as well as a check presentation by Walmart to Spectrum, which provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout New Jersey.

Photo: Fa Park delivers speech. Behind him, l-r: State Senator Nellie Pou, Councilwoman Lauren Murphy, Mayor Anzaldi, and Joe Quinn – Director of Public Affairs & Government Relations – Walmart.

“Walmart has made a significant difference for our company, our employees, and our community,” said Fa Park, founder of Incoco. “We have had great sales and continue to employ approximately 100 people at our Clifton manufacturing plant and we recently opened an office in New York.”

Based on data from Boston Consulting Group, it’s estimated that 1 million new U.S. jobs will be created through Walmart’s initiative, including direct manufacturing job growth of approximately 250,000, and indirect job growth of approximately 750,000 in the support and service sectors.

“Our customers have told us that second to price, where products are made influences their purchase decisions,” said Cindi Marsiglio, vice president, US manufacturing. “We are focused on buying great quality products that create jobs in communities across the U.S. It makes sense for our customers, our communities and our company.”

As part of today’s event, Walmart presented a check for $78,000 to Spectrum for Living in support of adult training centers and job training opportunities.

About Incoco

Incoco headquarters are located in Clifton, New Jersey, USA, where everything from development to formulation, production and packaging takes place. The company has produced hundreds of millions of products for global premium cosmetics brands, and its groundbreaking technology is globally patented, bringing a new world of possibilities to the nail polish realm. Incoco provides the world’s only flexible nail polish, which can be contoured to fit any nail size and shape. For more information, please go to http://www.incoco.com.

About Spectrum for Living

Spectrum for Living, a New Jersey not-for-profit organization, helps adults with developmental disabilities attain their maximum potential by providing quality housing and clinical services in state-of-the-art facilities and in the homes of families caring for a disabled loved one. For more information, please go to http://spectrumforliving.org.