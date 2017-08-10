NEW JERSEY – On July 20, 2017, over 320 Clifton residents enjoyed “Clifton Night at the Jackals”, held at Yogi Berra Stadium, located on the campus of Montclair State University. This annual event was co-hosted by the Clifton Recreation Department, the Clifton Lions Club and the New Jersey Jackals.

This year’s theme at the event was “Clifton Pride” in celebration of Clifton’s Centennial. All participants dressed in Clifton attire received a special goody from the Clifton Recreation Department. Special prizes were given out to residents with the best attire. This year’s winners were Mia Turrin and Paul Oliver.

Although rain put a damper on part of the game and caused many of the extra activities to be postponed most of the participants waited it out and enjoyed the entire game. Special activities included crafts, themed carnival like games and tattoos.

The first 100 participants who registered for the game through the recreation department were treated to a special Meet and Greet with some of the NJ Jackals players before the game started. Clifton participants were also selected for the evening’s baseball buddies and to participate in special promotional games run by the NJ Jackals.

The National Anthem was sung by Clifton resident Angelina Pacosa. Clifton Recreation apparel and gifts were raffled off courtesy of the Clifton Lions Club. The event was a huge success thanks to the hard working staff, the NJ Jackals and the Clifton Lions Club. We hope to see you next year!