CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee is partnering with the Clifton Recreation Department as we celebrate our 100th birthday together and root for our favorite baseball team, the New Jersey Jackals. The “Clifton Night at the Jackals’ is on July 20th, 7:05 PM, at the Yogi Berra Stadium at Montclair State University. Tickets are $7.00 and available online at www.cliftonrec.com or visit the Recreation Department at City Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue on the second floor. Visit the website for more information about a costume contest, souvenir raffle and being a baseball buddy. Come join fellow Clifton’ites as we party together and celebrate our 100th birthday.

