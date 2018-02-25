Don't miss
Clifton High School Mustang Marching Band
Perform At Carnaval de Quebec
By PostEagle on February 25, 2018
The Clifton High School Mustang Marching Band recently returned from a five-day adventure to Quebec City, Canada to perform at the Carnaval de Quebec. The carnival is a two-week long annual celebration of all things winter, ice, and snow which has featured the Mustang Band several times over the past two decades. During the world famous Carnaval Night Parade, the Band marched closely behind the festivals’ larger-than-life snowman mascot, Bonhomme, through 2.2 miles of snowy streets for over 150,000 ecstatic spectators. Other highlights of their itinerary included exploring the culture of the Old Quebec, visiting North America’s largest snow tubing park, and a hands-on experience at the Quebec Circus Arts School. The Mustang Band is proud to have represented our great community and country on this amazing journey!
(Text and photos courtesy of
Director Bryan Stepneski)