NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 thank supporters of the Clifton City Hall Community Blood Drive on April 11. In this time of crazy weather causing so many other drives to be cancelled, we especially appreciate the time and effort to help get the word out about a drive or to actually show up to give blood. In all, 16 units of blood were collected from the 23 people who came to donate that day.

Every drop, every donation counts! Most units of blood collected in our area by Community Blood Services are distributed to our local hospitals such as Hackensack Medical Center, St Joe’s Hospital in Paterson/Wayne, Englewood Hospital, Holy Name, Chilton, Hackensack Mountainside, etc. Predominantly, the blood is used for cancer patients, burn victims, open heart surgery, automobile accident victims, trauma victims, and babies.

Det. Tim Kaminski – Clifton PBA #36

Leslie Leonard, BSN, RN – Clifton Health Department

PHOTO: Mike Onder of Clifton Fire Department donating blood under the care of Lili Oracheva of Community Blood Service.