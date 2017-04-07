NEW JERSEY – Students of Clifton High School Art Department will exhibit and sell their artworks at the Clifton Arts Center Gallery. This is an opportunity for all residents to view work created by talented and emerging resident artists. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 and ends on Saturday, April 29, 2017. A reception will be open to the public, as well as to parents, students and teachers on Wednesday evening, April 19, 2017 from 6-8pm. Suggested Donation is $3.00.

The 2017 Clifton High School Art Show at the Clifton Arts Center is titled Clifton: from Our Generation to Yours. It is an exhibit to commemorate the many generations of young artists that have found their unique-self through the Arts in the Clifton School System. Our young artists dedicated this year’s show as a way of giving back to the many generations that have passed through in the last 100 years. Having a creative outlet is so important to our young generation… A way of expressing their emotions, their thoughts, their dreams… is a highly therapeutic process and so important for our youth. Both the Visual and Performing Arts nurture that part of growth in our young artists in hopes of remaining a means of expression for the rest of their lives. Clifton High School Students then and now hold great pride for their city and their deep roots here and this generation is very proud to be a part of this Centennial Celebration.

Gallery hours open to the public to view art are from Wednesday through Saturday ~ 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Group tours are available by appointment. For more information log onto the website at: www.cliftonnj.org or like us on Facebook.

Clifton Arts Center Gallery first opened to the public in January of 2000, and more than 40,000 visitors have enjoyed art exhibits and cultural events at the Clifton Arts Center. The Arts Center is located on the grounds of the Clifton Municipal Complex, near the Well Water on Well Road.

***

Clifton Arts Center & Sculpture Park

900 Clifton Ave

Clifton, NJ 07013

973-472-5499

www.cliftonnj.org