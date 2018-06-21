Clifton Citywide Baseball Tournament

NEW JERSEY – The three youth baseball leagues in Clifton played a citywide tournament on June 9th and 10th sponsored by the Clifton Recreation Department. All three leagues (Clifton National, Clifton American, and Clifton Midget League) participated in a round robin style-opening round. From there, the top two out of three teams advanced to the final for each age division (8U, 10U, and 12U).

The 8U first round ended with CML on top winning both of its games, followed by Clifton American (1-1) and Clifton National (0-2). The finals were between CML and Clifton American, with CML coming out on top by a score of 3-0.

The 10U first round had CML going 2-0, Clifton National going 1-1, and Clifton American 0-2. In the finals, CML defeated Clifton National in a close game 6-5.

The 12U division was as close as it could be in the first round with all three teams having a 1-1 record. Clifton American came in first with 11 runs against, Clifton National came in second with 15 runs against, and CML came in third with 16 runs against. With a close matchup in the finals, Clifton National defeated Clifton American.

Overall, it was a great weekend for Clifton baseball. The tournament was a big success.

The winning rosters:

CML 8U

Justin Balestracci

Bobby Cross

Harvey Vazquez

Joey Smeragliuolo

Gavin Parga

Jandiel Ortiz

Christopher Arias

Anthony Mendoza

Andrew Garcia

Andrew Costa

Jacob Pirchala

Alex Villa

Mike Smeragliuolo – Manager

Pedro Quinnones – Asst Coach

John Fantry – Asst Coach

Bobby Cross – Asst Coach

CML 10U

Bryan Gonzalez

Xavier McKnight

Tony Morales III

Xavier Vargas

Randiel Medrano

Jonathan Colon

Jayden Olivares

Isaac Mejia

Om Rana

Jayden Rivera

Aarmani Reynoso

Jake Guida

Tony Morales – Manager

Rodney McKnight – Asst Coach

Irving Colon – Asst Coach

Rich Guida – Asst Coach

Clifton National 12U

Andrew Moreta

Andrez Santana

Austin Blesing

David Doremus

Devin Desai

Dylan Colavitti

Eric Perez

Jeremy Sanchez

Marcos Betances

Matthew Rosario

Najati Salim

Peyton Yagins

Matt Yagins – Manager

John Blesing – Asst Coach

Jose Sanchez – Asst Coach

Randal Moreta – Asst Coach

Submitted by Clifton Recreation Department