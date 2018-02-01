CLIFTON, NJ – The Recreation Department is providing Adult CPR, AED and First Aid training at the Annual “Your Heart is in My Hands” Safety Rally on Saturday, February 10, 2018. The Recreation Department provides this training at a reduced cost to get as many citizens trained as possible. The cost of the rally is only $35.00 and students who successfully pass all skills and written requirements will receive an American Red Cross certification valid for two years. All participants will receive a Valentine gift, to give to their loved one, with a tag that reads, “I am trained in CPR and First Aid because I love you – Your Heart Is In My Hands” as well as a continental breakfast.

The class teaches participants to recognize emergency situations, check the scene and call for help. How to avoid blood borne pathogen exposure, recognize and care for life-threatening respiratory and cardiac emergencies, care for a conscious and unconscious choking victim, perform CPR, use of an AED (Automated External Defibrillation) and how to recognize emergency situations, check the scene, call for help, avoid blood borne pathogen exposure, care for wounds, bone and soft tissue injuries, head and spinal injuries, burns, heat and cold emergencies, manage sudden illnesses, stroke, seizure, bites, etc., and how to minimize shock.

The event takes place from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, located at 1232 Main Ave. A continental breakfast will be available between 8:00 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Pre- registration is required. Space is limited. There will be NO onsite registration on the day of the course. Register online at cliftonrec.com or at the Clifton Recreation Department; 900 Clifton Ave, City Hall 2nd Floor. For more information, call (973) 470-5956.

Give your family and friends a special Valentine gift this year by learning these important life-saving skills.