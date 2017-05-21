Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!

CLIFTON, NJ – Show your support for the Clifton Centennial and purchase a tee shirt which proudly says I Am A Part of Clifton History. John Lesler, CHS History teacher, is responsible for this project; all proceeds will be distributed to each school to purchase a school time capsule. The capsules will contain memorabilia from the respective schools and buried on the school property in the fall of 2017. T- shirts can be purchased by visiting the City Clerk’s office at Clifton City Hall or email John Lesler at jlesler@cliftonschools.net. They also can be purchased at the local schools. The shirts come in 3 colors black, red and gray and in sizes S-XXL. What a great sight it would be if the streets of Clifton were lined with Clifton’ites wearing these beautiful shirts for the parade on 5/21/17. Get yours today!!!

