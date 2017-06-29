- Jazztopad FestivalPosted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out June Horoscope!Posted 3 weeks ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 2 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 2 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 3 months ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 4 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 5 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 7 months ago
- First Ever English Language PodcastPosted 12 months ago
Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!
CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:
July 5: Gloria’s Miami Sound featuring Nikki Torres Tribute to Gloria Estevan
July 12: Clifton Community Band
July 19: Count Basie Tribute Band
July 26: Rhythm Ramblers
August 2: Rat Pack Show
August 9: United States Army Band of West Point
August 16: Gramercy Park Orchestra of New York
August 23: Clifton Native Night Kim Latiano, Brookwood and Godspeed
August 30: Forever Ray
In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!