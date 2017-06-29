Clifton Centennial Summer Concerts!

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Special Events Committee invites you to come and enjoy a summer outdoor concert series every Wednesday in July and August. Bring your chair and join us at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Van Houten Avenue at 7:30 PM and enjoy the following concerts:

July 5: Gloria’s Miami Sound featuring Nikki Torres Tribute to Gloria Estevan

July 12: Clifton Community Band

July 19: Count Basie Tribute Band

July 26: Rhythm Ramblers

August 2: Rat Pack Show

August 9: United States Army Band of West Point

August 16: Gramercy Park Orchestra of New York

August 23: Clifton Native Night Kim Latiano, Brookwood and Godspeed

August 30: Forever Ray

In case of inclement weather, all concerts will be held in the auditorium of Woodrow Wilson Middle School. Support our local restaurants and enjoy dinner before attending the concert. The Committee promises you a wonderful night of entertainment and camaraderie as we all celebrate our Clifton’s 100th Anniversary!