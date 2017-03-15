Clifton Centennial – Save The Dates!

CLIFTON, NJ – Before your calendar fills up, the Clifton Centennial Committee would like to be sure you have the dates for a few of their celebration events. More information will be given on each event in the near future.

• Birthday Celebration and Time Capsule Opening will be held on Wednesday 4/26/17 at 6:30 p.m. at Clifton City Hall. There will be a Prayer service, choir, sharing of congratulations and of course birthday cake. Bring noisemakers and bells. We will tell you why that night.

• Masquerade Cocktail Party will be held on Saturday 5/13/17 at the Athenia Veterans.

• Centennial Parade – On 5/21/17 @ 2 PM, line up for the most fantastic parade in Clifton. Marchers, bands and floats will kick-off at 2 PM from Colfax and Clifton Avenue, proceed to Main Avenue and then to Park Slope Main Memorial Park.

Many more events are planned and dates will be forthcoming.

Passports for each event as well as souvenir remembrances are available at the City Clerk’s office. The bears, mustangs, mugs, water bottles and magnets make great gifts!!

• The GALA on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Valley Regency will conclude the 2 plus years of planning the Centennial. So be sure to watch for news on purchasing tickets to the Gala. Gather family and friends and enjoy an evening of reminiscing.

