Clifton Centennial Events Update!
Clifton Association of Artists Celebrates the Centennial Through Art:
March 8 – April 11, Clifton Arts Center, City Hall Complex
Allwood Woman’s Club Celebrates Clifton Centennial:
April 15—May 15, Allwood Library Showcase
Ernest J. Sheidemann – reading a selection of poetry by his father Ernest T. Sheidemann:
April 18, 7:00 pm, Friends of the Clifton Library, Clifton Main Memorial Library
Clifton’s 100th Birthday Celebration –Opening of the Time Capsule:
April 26, 2017, 6:00 pm, Clifton City Hall
Theater League of Clifton presents a Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical Review:
Some Enchanted Evening
May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, Theater League of Clifton, 199 Scoles Ave
Masquerade Cocktail Party:
May 13, Athenia Veterans Post
Centennial Parade:
May 21, 2017, Streets of Clifton and ending at Clifton Stadium
Clifton Garden Club Trip to Laurelwood Arboretum:
June 3, Wayne
Summer Concert Series:
Wednesdays in July & August, Woodrow Wilson Middle School
(Bands will be announced next month)
Clifton Night at the Jackals:
July 20, Yogi Berra Stadium
Clifton Night at the Subway Series! Yankees vs. Mets:
August 15, Yankee Stadium
Trip to Ellis Island & Statue of Liberty:
September 23
Clifton Scavenger Hunt:
September 30, Various Clifton locations
Trip to 9/11 Memorial & Museum:
October 21
US Marine Band Performance:
October 25, Clifton High School Auditorium
Centennial Gala:
November 30, Valley Regency