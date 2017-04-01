Clifton Centennial Events Update!

Clifton Association of Artists Celebrates the Centennial Through Art:

March 8 – April 11, Clifton Arts Center, City Hall Complex

Allwood Woman’s Club Celebrates Clifton Centennial:

April 15—May 15, Allwood Library Showcase

Ernest J. Sheidemann – reading a selection of poetry by his father Ernest T. Sheidemann:

April 18, 7:00 pm, Friends of the Clifton Library, Clifton Main Memorial Library

Clifton’s 100th Birthday Celebration –Opening of the Time Capsule:

April 26, 2017, 6:00 pm, Clifton City Hall

Theater League of Clifton presents a Rodgers and Hammerstein Musical Review:

Some Enchanted Evening

May 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, Theater League of Clifton, 199 Scoles Ave

Masquerade Cocktail Party:

May 13, Athenia Veterans Post

Centennial Parade:

May 21, 2017, Streets of Clifton and ending at Clifton Stadium

Clifton Garden Club Trip to Laurelwood Arboretum:

June 3, Wayne

Summer Concert Series:

Wednesdays in July & August, Woodrow Wilson Middle School

(Bands will be announced next month)

Clifton Night at the Jackals:

July 20, Yogi Berra Stadium

Clifton Night at the Subway Series! Yankees vs. Mets:

August 15, Yankee Stadium

Trip to Ellis Island & Statue of Liberty:

September 23

Clifton Scavenger Hunt:

September 30, Various Clifton locations

Trip to 9/11 Memorial & Museum:

October 21

US Marine Band Performance:

October 25, Clifton High School Auditorium

Centennial Gala:

November 30, Valley Regency