NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Centennial Committee has announced that the deadline for the Ad Journal has been extended to 2/15/17. Clifton residents and businesses are encouraged to send in their ad or boosters and not miss the deadline. The proceeds from the Ad Journal are to offset the expenses incurred with the Centennial Parade. The Centennial events, parade and gala are being held with no cost to city taxpayers.

The committee visited businesses in the city, but if we missed any businesses with the forms, please visit www.cliftonnj.org click on the Centennial Logo and the information and forms are highlighted. Please call Mayor Anzaldi’s office 973-470-5757 if you have any questions about the Centennial and someone from the committee will be happy to return your call.

A Booster donation for one line is $25. Individuals and families are encouraged to support the journal with a booster. The ad sizes then begin at $75 to $400.

The committee appreciates all those who have enthusiastically supported the Ad Journal thus far and are looking forward to more support before the deadline.

It’s Not Everyday You Can Say You’re 100!!!