NEW JERSEY – Clifton Cares has sent over 3000 packages to our troops since they began in August 2010. They have seen the postage rise from $8.75 to the present charge of $17.40. The Clifton residents and businesses have been overwhelmingly generous with supplies and monetary donations in order to keep mailing the packages to our troops.

As we get ready to send our Holiday boxes after Thanksgiving, we turn to our community again for filling our supply box at City Hall. The supplies sent are those that we here take for granted, but to the soldiers so far from their grocery stores, they are so delicious. Who would think that a Jolly Rancher or Rammen noodles would bring so many smiles to them. Cookies (especially homemade), holiday candy, beef jerky, gum are favorites. Baby wipes, visine, and deodorant are always on the list. And white socks, only new please!!

One thank you note told us that the soldiers could not believe that people who didn’t know them cared so much about them. That is why, as long as they are on foreign soil, we will be packing for them. This is ongoing, so please leave any donations in our Clifton Cares box at City Hall.

Your monetary donation for postage, no matter how big or small, is appreciated. You may mail your check, payable to Clifton Cares Inc., to Clifton Cares, Clifton Hall, 900 Clifton Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013. We are now a 501(c)3 organization so your donation is tax deductible.

We thank our local newspapers and Clifton Cable Channel40/77 for their ongoing support in getting this request to Clifton citizens!! Thank you to our Clifton residents for their continued generosity. Our soldiers know that you all care!