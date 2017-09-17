- Check Out July Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
Clifton Cares Helps Our Soldiers
CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Cares volunteers will be at the Van Houten Ave Street Fair on 9/17/17 from 11 AM to 5 PM. Please stop by and write a note for Veterans Day or sign a Christmas card to include in our Holiday packing. You will receive a toy soldier as a reminder to never forget our soldiers
Monetary support is always appreciated to keep our project going especially since our Holiday packing usually has us mailing 175 packages of goodies and love. Price per box is $17.35… so our Holiday mailing will be close to $3000!!
Please continue bringing supplies to Clifton City Hall. Summer usually has our cupboard bare, so help us replenish it for September. Your check to help defray postage cost should be made payable to Lizz Gagnon and earmarked as Clifton Cares.
Lizz Gagnon
c/o Clifton City Hall
900 Clifton Avenue
Clifton, New Jersey 07013
Please bring your donations to City Hall by 9/20/17 for our next packing night. If you have any questions, please email Lizz at gags2120@aol.com or call her on her cell at 973-818- 8141
See you at the Athenia Business Association’s Van Houten Ave Street Fair on September 17th. Look for our red, white and blue decorations!!!