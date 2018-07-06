The Clifton Health Department and PBA #36 thank supporters of the Clifton City Hall Community Blood Drive on June 28. In all, 30 units of blood were collected that day — the most we’ve collected at one City Hall drive in 5 years! We‘re grateful to all who helped to spread the word, to the 32 people who came to donate, and to State Fair Group who provided each successful donor with tickets to the NJ State Fair Meadowlands or a NJ Jackals professional baseball game at Yogi Berra Stadium.

With summer vacations and the July 4th holiday, the blood donation rate goes down, so every drop counts. It’s possible that before those “thank-you” tickets get used by our donors a major portion of the blood collected that day may already have been transfused at one of our local hospitals for cancer patients, burn victims, open heart surgery, automobile accident victims, trauma victims, and babies. One of the donors at our drive was excited to learn that his particular blood could be used by babies. He said, “It’s important to donate, especially if you have a rare blood type because peoples’ lives depend on it. It makes me feel good. Somebody has to care!”

Thanks for your help! Thank you for caring!

We’ll let you know when a date gets set for our next drive.

Leslie Leonard, BSN, RN

Clifton Health Department

Det. Tim Kaminski

Clifton PBA #36