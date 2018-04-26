- Message To US CongressPosted 4 weeks ago
Clifton Awarded Grant
To Plant 50 Trees
In City Parks
Clifton Tree Planting Event
CLIFTON, NJ – The city of Clifton was awarded a $20,000 grant from TD Bank to plant about 50 trees in three of the city’s park. And in appreciation, the Clifton Beautification Committee, chaired by Councilman Ray Grabowski, honored TD Bank with a TD Green Streets Tree Planting Event on Tuesday, April 24th at Hird Park. Eleven (11) trees were planted that day, and the other 39 trees will be planted in Randolph and Nash parks. In attendance were U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, TD Representative Don Buckley, Mayor James Anzaldi, ADF – Mario Martinez and Carrie Sargeant, NJ DEPT – Forester. Special thanks to the Clifton Beautification Committee volunteers and the Rotary Club of Clifton for refreshments.
In photo on right:
Councilman Ray Grabowski welcoming the guests to the tree planting ceremony.
Councilman Ray Grabowski with Clifton Beautification Committee
Councilman Ray Grabowski with TD Bank representatives