Clifton Tree Planting Event



CLIFTON, NJ – The city of Clifton was awarded a $20,000 grant from TD Bank to plant about 50 trees in three of the city’s park. And in appreciation, the Clifton Beautification Committee, chaired by Councilman Ray Grabowski, honored TD Bank with a TD Green Streets Tree Planting Event on Tuesday, April 24th at Hird Park. Eleven (11) trees were planted that day, and the other 39 trees will be planted in Randolph and Nash parks. In attendance were U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell, TD Representative Don Buckley, Mayor James Anzaldi, ADF – Mario Martinez and Carrie Sargeant, NJ DEPT – Forester. Special thanks to the Clifton Beautification Committee volunteers and the Rotary Club of Clifton for refreshments.

