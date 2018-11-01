Cleaning In Bergen County

The Cleaning Authority Hawthorne is actively hiring for Full-Time positions

WE OFFER THE HIGHEST STARTING PAY for cleaning in the Bergen County area!

Get paid while you train and there is opportunity for increases based on performance and additional certifications. You keep 100% of your tips!

Employees are paid weekly and their average weekly pay ranges from $400 – $500! No experience? No problem. We will train you in our industry leading cleaning system! Want your nights and weekends back? Would you like to be home during the holidays? You can have them! We clean Monday-Friday from 8 am – 5 pm and we are closed on the major holidays! Employees can qualify for paid vacations and holidays.

Requirements:

*Must be 18 years of age or older

*Be able to pass a background check

*Have a great attitude, be a team player, and take pride in your work!

*A willingness to learn — everybody can clean, but not everyone cleans like we do!

*Be able to be on your feet all day with light lifting (less than 15 pounds) —

we won’t lie, it’s a physically demanding job!

*Driver’s license required

*Reliable, insured vehicle required —

we will pay you for your travel time between houses AND reimburse you

for your mileage!

Sound like something you might be interested in?

Then we want to talk to you in person!

Call our office (201 612 0083) or send us your information to

shirleyfwc@gmail.com

Job Type: Full-time Salary: $400.00 to $500.00 /week on average