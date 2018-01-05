Cleaning Help Needed

Don't miss
By on January 5, 2018

Cleaning Help/General Housekeeping
Looking for experienced cleaning and general housekeeping help
to work in Tenafly, NJ, to clean the house, do laundry, iron
and help with other things around the house.
Part time – 3 days per week/4 hours per day.
Hours/days flexible. Must speak English and have a car.
References required.
Please call 201-694-0495.