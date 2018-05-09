Looking For Best Cleaners

Cleaning Agency looking for the best cleaners in the city

(NEW YORK CITY) Manhattan cleaning agency is looking for English-Speaking cleaning technicians to join their team. We are only looking for people who honestly can say they enjoy cleaning and organizing and are very hard-working with a positive attitude

You don’t have to have experience in professional cleaning but do have to be detail oriented and love cleaning (did we say that already?).

We’re looking for at least 3 full days a week (8/9am start) but would love it if you would be available 5 days a week (can always add on weekend days if you want to make extra money).

We are a cleaning agency so you’d be self-employed and we pretty much work for you not the other way around. We are a 5-star company and have a very high reputation to keep up with so we’re very picky with who we choose to work with.

Pay: will depend on size of the apartment. You’d start out with a Studio/1-bed apartments which pay $150/$175 a day. You’ll get paid by client directly every day.

If you’re interested then please email us a short description why you think you’d be a good fit for this position. Please note that we’ll get a high volume of emails and will only reply to the ones we are interested in or have more questions for.

Must: Speak and understand English, be in great shape for hard work, must have tax id/ss#, be willing to travel to Manhattan (below 110th street only).

Principals only. Recruiters, please don’t contact this job poster.

do NOT contact us with unsolicited services or offers