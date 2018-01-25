Don't miss
City of Clifton
Senior Citizen
and Disabled Services
By PostEagle on January 25, 2018
CITY OF CLIFTON SENIOR CITIZEN AND DISABLED SERVICES
LOCATION: 900 Clifton Avenue, C-5 BARN / SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER
PHONE: 973-470-2234
FAX: 973-594-1979
A. OLDER ADULT SERVICES-470-2234-Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Margaret Nysk, Michele Jasper, Stephlyn Buchanan
- Help with filling out all medical forms, Lifeline, P.A.A.D., Senior Gold (Pharmaceutical Assistance for the Aged and Disabled) applications, H.A.A.D. (Assistance with Hearing Aids) (Medicare forms are not included.) Property Tax Freeze Applications – Homestead Rebate.
- Financial aid to qualified persons for cooling and heating grants. November, December, January, February, March, ending April 30.
- Information and Assistance for solutions to problems and concerns in some areas.
- Home visits when necessary. Physically housebound.
- Meals on Wheels-Passaic County Program- 973-569-4093 or 973-569-4099
- Reduced bus fare applications. Under 65 – over – show your Medicare card.
- Living Wills.
- Notary Public Services. – free
- Clifton Home Improvement Program, CHIP, home repairs 470-5848. City hall
- Food Stamps. 973 470-5038 or 973 470-5090 call for monthly income
- Adult Opportunity Center – 777-7114 – Jodi or Grace
- Medicare Counseling – Help with choosing Health Ins. Plans. Mon-Tues-Wed-Thurs –2:00 – 3:30 p.m. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: 973-470-2234
- Outside Trips available call Phyllis (973) 779-2903 Tuesday & Wednesday from 9:30 – 12:30
B. Nutrition Site
Barn C-5, 900 Clifton Avenue – 779-2968. Lunch served Monday through Friday.
Maureen Fusaro, Site Manager. Call a day ahead before 11:00 am for reservations.
C. Transportation
For lunch, medical appointments, food shopping, etc. Call Deidre at: 973-470-2235
VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS ARE ACCEPTED