By on January 25, 2018

CITY OF CLIFTON SENIOR CITIZEN AND DISABLED SERVICES

LOCATION: 900 Clifton Avenue, C-5 BARN / SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER
PHONE: 973-470-2234
FAX: 973-594-1979

A.   OLDER ADULT SERVICES-470-2234-Monday thru Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
       Margaret Nysk, Michele Jasper, Stephlyn Buchanan

  1. Help with filling out all medical forms, Lifeline, P.A.A.D., Senior Gold (Pharmaceutical Assistance for the Aged and Disabled) applications, H.A.A.D. (Assistance with Hearing Aids) (Medicare forms are not included.) Property Tax Freeze Applications – Homestead Rebate.
  2.  Financial aid to qualified persons for cooling and heating grants. November, December, January, February, March, ending April 30.
  3. Information and Assistance for solutions to problems and concerns in some areas.
  4. Home visits when necessary. Physically housebound.
  5. Meals on Wheels-Passaic County Program- 973-569-4093 or 973-569-4099
  6. Reduced bus fare applications. Under 65 – over – show your Medicare card.
  7. Living Wills.
  8. Notary Public Services. – free
  9. Clifton Home Improvement Program, CHIP, home repairs 470-5848.  City hall
  10. Food Stamps. 973 470-5038 or 973 470-5090  call for monthly income
  11. Adult Opportunity Center – 777-7114 – Jodi or Grace
  12. Medicare Counseling – Help with choosing Health Ins. Plans. Mon-Tues-Wed-Thurs –2:00 – 3:30 p.m. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY: 973-470-2234
  13. Outside Trips available call Phyllis (973) 779-2903 Tuesday & Wednesday from 9:30 – 12:30

B. Nutrition Site
     Barn C-5, 900 Clifton Avenue – 779-2968. Lunch served Monday through Friday.
     Maureen Fusaro, Site Manager.  Call a day ahead before 11:00 am for reservations.

C.  Transportation
      For lunch, medical appointments, food shopping, etc. Call Deidre at: 973-470-2235

VOLUNTARY CONTRIBUTIONS ARE ACCEPTED