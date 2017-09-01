- Kosciuszko Means FreedomPosted 2 days ago
- Trip To 9/11 Memorial MuseumPosted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out August Horoscope!Posted 2 weeks ago
- Check Out Video On Blood ShortagePosted 2 months ago
- Selfie for MaryPosted 4 months ago
- Proper Funding for Clifton SchoolsPosted 5 months ago
- Clifton Centennial Events Update!Posted 5 months ago
- Clifton Centennial T-Shirts!Posted 6 months ago
- Truth About German Nazi CampsPosted 7 months ago
- Nothing’s Impossible Says WisniewskiPosted 10 months ago
Chocolate “Meatball” Cookies
Chocolate “Meatball” Cookies
INGREDIENTS:
5 c. flour
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. sifted cocoa
5 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. all spice
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1 c. vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 c. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. chocolate chips
2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. raisins
Preheat oven to 350˚.
Put flour into large bowl and make a hole in the center, set aside. Mix remaining ingredients together with electric mixer until well blended. Pour into center of the flour and blend with a large spatula or with your hands. When well blended, roll into 1 in. ball or desired size. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet 10-12 minutes. Makes about 7 dozen.
Sugar Glaze
Beat 1 1/2 cups confectionary sugar with 3 T. of water until well blended.
When cookies are cool, swirl on thin glaze to seal in freshness.
Store in tight container.
Recipe by Mary Kurowski