Chocolate “Meatball” Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

5 c. flour

1 c. sugar

1/2 c. sifted cocoa

5 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. all spice

1/2 tsp. ground cloves

1 c. vegetable oil

3 eggs

1 c. milk

1 tsp. vanilla

2 c. chocolate chips

2 c. chopped nuts

1 c. raisins

Preheat oven to 350˚.

Put flour into large bowl and make a hole in the center, set aside. Mix remaining ingredients together with electric mixer until well blended. Pour into center of the flour and blend with a large spatula or with your hands. When well blended, roll into 1 in. ball or desired size. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet 10-12 minutes. Makes about 7 dozen.

Sugar Glaze

Beat 1 1/2 cups confectionary sugar with 3 T. of water until well blended.

When cookies are cool, swirl on thin glaze to seal in freshness.

Store in tight container.

Recipe by Mary Kurowski