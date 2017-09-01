Don't miss
By on September 1, 2017

Chocolate “Meatball” Cookies

INGREDIENTS:
5 c. flour
1 c. sugar
1/2 c. sifted cocoa
5 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 tsp. all spice
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1 c. vegetable oil
3 eggs
1 c. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
2 c. chocolate chips
2 c. chopped nuts
1 c. raisins

Preheat oven to 350˚.
Put flour into large bowl and make a hole in the center, set aside. Mix remaining ingredients together with electric mixer until well blended. Pour into center of the flour and blend with a large spatula or with your hands. When well blended, roll into 1 in. ball or desired size. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet 10-12 minutes. Makes about 7 dozen.

Sugar Glaze
Beat 1 1/2 cups confectionary sugar with 3 T. of water until well blended.
When cookies are cool, swirl on thin glaze to seal in freshness.
Store in tight container.

Recipe by Mary Kurowski

 