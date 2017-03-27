Don't miss
CHHA Live In Needed
By PostEagle on March 27, 2017
Elder Life Home Care is in need of caring and compassionate
Certified Home Health Aide Live-ins to join our growing team.
Temporary and Permanent cases are available to start asap.
We have an immediate need for CHHA live in
Polish speaking preferred but not required.
Certified Home Health Aide Live In
Must have active CHHA certification with NJ Board of Nursing in good standing.
Own transportation and driver’s license preferred but not required.
Must have current physical and PPD or chest x-ray/MMR/titers prior to placement.
Must pass Drug Screen and Background check.
To apply contact Marisa at 732-493-8080.