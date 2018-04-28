CHEDDAR GHOUL-ASH

2 T. butter, divided

1 small onion, chopped

2-4 cloves garlic, sliced and divided

2 lbs. boneless chuck roast, cubed in 1-inch pieces

1 lb. pork tenderloin, cubed in 1-inch pieces

2 lbs. plum tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 can (6 oz) tomato paste

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup zucchini, sliced

1 cup red wine (optional)

2 cups water

1/8 t. cinnamon

1/8 t. allspice

1/8 t. ground coriander seed

1/4 t. salt

2 cups medium cheddar, shredded

Melt butter in a pan. Then, add onions and garlic to the pan and sauté until transparent. Trim any excess fat from chuck roast and pork tenderloin. Brown meat in butter with onions and garlic. Do not overcrowd the meat in the bottom of the pan. If necessary, brown meat in batches. When meat is cooked, remove from pan and set aside.

Add second tablespoon of butter to pan and saute tomatoes and remaining garlic. Cook tomatoes until soft. Add tomato paste, carrots, zucchini, meat, red wine, water and spices. Cover and let simmer for 1 1/2 hours or until meat is tender. Stir in shredded cheddar cheese just prior to serving.

Cheese Dumplings

1 1/2 cups cake flour or all-purpose flour

1 1/2 t. double-acting baking powder

1/4 t. salt

1/4 cup (2 oz) mild cheddar, finely shredded

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

Combine flour, baking powder, salt and cheddar cheese in large bowl. Mix together egg and milk in measuring cup. Slowly pour liquid into flour while stirring batter. Batter should be stiff and sticky.

Cooking the dumplings: Dip teaspoon into stew liquid to keep batter from sticking to spoon. Scoop a small amount of batter into teaspoon and drop onto top of stew. Allow room for dumplings to expand. Cover to cook.

Recipes from the American Dairy Association