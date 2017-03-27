The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today reminded all volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to check their eligibility for the volunteer firefighters’ and ambulance workers’ credit. In 2014, the last year for which data is available, more than 79,600 volunteers received a total of $15.9 million.

“Volunteers across the state, who dedicate their time and put themselves in harm’s way for their communities, have more than earned this tax benefit,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Nonie Manion. “I encourage every eligible volunteer firefighter and volunteer ambulance worker to claim this tax credit.”

“I urge all of New York’s highly-valued volunteer firefighters and volunteer ambulance personnel to take advantage of this personal income tax credit,” said John P. Melville, Commissioner, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. “The volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers’ tax credit helps assist those members of our communities who give of themselves to serve others. This program recognizes the hours dedicated by these volunteers in service to public safety.”

“We strongly urge all volunteer firefighters and EMS workers to make use of the various tax credits available to them,” said Firemen’s Association of the State of New York President Ken Pienkowski. “New York’s volunteer first responders spend countless hours away from their families training, responding to emergencies, and otherwise serving the community. While this service is its own reward, this credit will no doubt help many of the 110,000 volunteers across the State.”

Check your eligibility

You are entitled to claim this credit if you were:

• an active volunteer firefighter or volunteer ambulance worker for all of the tax year; and

• a New York State resident for the entire tax year.

You can’t claim this credit if you receive a real property tax exemption for your volunteer service. However, if the property has multiple owners, the owner whose volunteer service was not the basis of the exemption may be eligible to claim the credit.

How much is the credit?

The credit amount is $200 for individuals, and $400 for married filing joint taxpayers if both spouses qualify for the credit. If the credit exceeds the tax owed for the year, any excess will be refunded.

For more information about this credit, please see Form IT-245, Claim for Volunteer Firefighters’ and Ambulance Workers’ Credit.

