Don't miss
Home   >   Classifieds   >   Certified Home Health Aides

Certified Home Health Aides

By on November 23, 2017

**LOOKING FOR CERTIFIED HOME HEALTH (CHHA/HHA) IN New Jersey**

Evolution Homecare, a Millburn, New Jersey based homecare company
is building a strong team. Don’t miss this opportunity.
Evolution Homecare is seeking dynamic, hardworking,
and motivated home health aids.

Competitive pay and performance based bonus.
Must have current certifications.
Only highly motivated, compassionate & interested candidates should apply.

Requirements:
*must have current N.J. CHHA license
*physically able to bend, kneel, lift and reach
*must consent to drug and background checks
*provide current references

Come and join our team – work for a quickly growing business
that nurtures a culture of mutual respect between our caregivers and clients.

Send all resumes & references to evohomecare@gmail.com
or call us at 973-315-1735