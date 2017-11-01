The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA), with support from the U.S. Department of State, is excited to announce the launch of the Title VIII CEE Area Studies Fellowship Program dedicated to the cultivation and advancement of U.S. expertise on the countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The fellowship will build on CEPA’s expanding portfolio of programs devoted to strengthening transatlantic unity.

Starting in January 2018, the program will offer 6-month fellowships in residence in Washington, D.C. to graduate-level students, post-doctoral scholars, and early career professionals seeking to strengthen their strategic knowledge of Central and Eastern Europe and U.S.-CEE relations. Fellows will have an opportunity to craft and implement a research plan within a specialized environment for CEE area studies and policy analysis. Fellow research and analysis may focus on policy relevant issues including, but not limited to, security and defense, economic development, governance, strategic communication, or energy security, related to a specific country in the region (Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia) or to a specific CEE sub-region (the Baltic States, the Visegrád Group, the Black Sea region, or the Western Balkans).

Through independent research, in-depth analytical training, guidance on CEE and transatlantic policy issues, and regular participation in expert discussions, fellows will have access to dedicated resources for the development of strategic knowledge of the region. Fellows will also have extensive opportunities to build ties with the U.S. and CEE expert and policy communities through access to CEPA’s vast network of contacts and partner institutes. Fellows will also be able to apply for a travel grant to conduct field research in region. Fellows will be required to write an analytical paper for publication, conduct briefings with the wider U.S. policy community, and participate in a public roundtable discussion on their research and analytical findings. The fellowship offers a stipend of $3,000 per month. CEPA will offer each fellow an in-residence office space for six months. CEPA will host a total of four fellows in 2018.

“This program unequivocally underscores CEPA’s mission as an organization. We exist to provide a space for the exclusive study of Central and Eastern Europe in the United States,” said CEPA President Peter B. Doran. “We want this program to help bring forward and develop the next generation of U.S. experts on Central and Eastern Europe that can inform future transatlantic engagement and help sustain America’s strategic links with the region.”

Call for Applications

CEPA is now accepting applications for the Title VIII CEE Area Studies Fellowship Program. This is a competitive, nation-wide call for applications open to graduate-level students, post-doctoral scholars, and early career professionals. Applicants must be U.S. citizens.

Applicants must also meet the following minimum qualifications in order to be considered:

Bachelor’s degree, at minimum, in a relevant field such as international relations, public policy, security studies, or political science;

Must presently be a graduate level-student, a post-doctoral scholar, or an early career professional with demonstrated interest in the CEE region and/or U.S. national security and foreign policy;

Outstanding academic credentials;

Exceptional research and writing skills;

Demonstrated commitment to transatlantic values; and

Proven leadership potential and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

To be considered for the fellowship program, applicants must submit the following:

Application Form;

Resume/CV;

1,000-word essay on proposed research issue. Applicants must explain why their topic/issue of interest is important to U.S. national security and/or foreign policy and how their research could contribute to the wider expert and policy communities; and

Two academic and/or professional letters of recommendation. Referees must send signed letters directly to CEPA electronically at info@cepa.org by December 15, 2017.

Please send all questions and application materials to info@cepa.org.

We will be accepting applications on a rolling basis through December 15, 2017.