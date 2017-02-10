The Centre for European Studies of the Jagiellonian University in Kraków is looking for talented students to join its BA and MA programmes.

BA in European Studies: Global Politics and Society in a Global Context is a 3-year long interdisciplinary programme designed to give students a core knowledge of European politics whilst emphasizing Europe’s role in a wider global framework as well as prepare graduates to continue academic studies or work in national and international organisations, business and non-governmental sector.

More about BA in European Studies.

MA Programmes are composed of a high-level postgraduate courses taught in English. Programmes are aimed to provide students with advanced interdisciplinary knowledge of contemporary European affairs, in-depth understanding of current developments, their causes and outcomes and open doors for its graduates to careers in international organisations, national governments, NGOs and business sectors or continue with studies on a doctoral level.

Number of graduate programmes are offered in conjunction with leading world Universities that give students a possibility to study in two (or more) countries within one academic programme and as a result obtain two MA degrees.

More about MA programmes:

MA in European Studies (5 study tracks)

MA Double Diploma programmes

The Centre emphasizes the importance of gaining practical experience and offers a possibility to conduct an internship in one of Centre’s partner organisations, as well as to participate in study trips, which allow students to apply their academic knowledge in a local context.

The Centre is located in the heart of Krakow, that is considered to be the cultural capital of Poland, is home to a number of business institutions, start-ups and organisations. Thus, apart from the unique experience of living and studying in the picturesque and vibrant city, students are able to participate in a range of extracurricular activities, in academia and beyond.

Find out more about The Centre for European Studies. ces.office@uj.edu.pl