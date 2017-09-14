Centennial Gala – Nov. 30th

City of Clifton’s Centennial Gala – November 30th

NEW JERSEY – The Clifton Centennial Gala Committee invites you to purchase your Gala tickets beginning September 14. The tickets are available at the Clifton City Clerk’s office. The Gala will take place on Thursda, November 30 at the Valley Regency from 6:30-to 10:30 PM. Tables of 10 and 12 can be reserved with all attendees names needed at the time of your purchase. Tickets are $65 each for a night of dancing with a 7 piece orchestra and dinner. A cash bar will be available and dress is semi -formal. The Gala on Thursday, November 30th will be the final event of the Centennial celebration that began with the first event in April 2016. The evening promises to be a memorable finale to the 100th birthday. Be a part of this most enjoyable night. Gather your family and friends and reserve your table before the tickets are sold out. It’s not everyday you can say you’re 100. Don’t miss this evening.

