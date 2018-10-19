Don't miss
Cemetery Plots
By PostEagle on October 19, 2018
2 Cemetery Plots available in a beautiful roadside section
of the East Ridgelawn Cemetery; located at 255 Main Ave, in Clifton.
The lot is located in the southend section.
Lot #985; graves 5 & 6.
I am very motivated so make an offer.
All transfer charges are buyers responsibility.
Any reasonable offer considered.
Call or text me @ 732-259-7201.