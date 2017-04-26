Celebrating 100 Years In 2017?

Clifton Centennial Committee Seeks Residents And Businesses

Who Will Celebrate 100 Years Old In 2017

CLIFTON, NJ – The Clifton Centennial Committee wants to recognize those residents and any businesses in Clifton that will be celebrating their 100th Birthday or 100th Anniversary during the city’s Centennial Year (2017). As Clifton officially becomes 100 on 4/26/17, we would like to share this milestone year with those celebrating their milestone as well. Any resident or business that is older than 100, let us know who you are too! We are so proud of our residents and our businesses in Clifton and want to recognize those who have been so supportive of our wonderful city. Please contact Mayor Anzaldi’s office at 973-470-5757 and someone from the Centennial Committee will contact you regarding your milestone year. It’s Not Every Day You Can Say You’re 100.

