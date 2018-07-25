Don't miss
Carvel Ice Cream Store Hiring

July 25, 2018

CARVEL Ice Cream Store in West Caldwell, NJ
is hiring for evening/weekend positions.
Looking for an outgoing, friendly, and responsible individual
that speaks clear English to help us spread joy
by serving America’s Freshest Ice Cream!
Fun environment and room to grow into management.

MUST BE PERSONABLE and RESPONSIBLE.
Call 973-575-8441 and ask to speak with Kirsten or Maria.