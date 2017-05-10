Don't miss
Carpenters Wanted
By PostEagle on May 10, 2017
CARPENTERS WANTED – FULL-TIME
(Northern New Jersey)
Looking for Full-Time Carpenters
Health Plan, Benefits, Vacation
Experience Required in Residential, Kitchen & Bath Renovations.
Must have Valid NJ Driver’s License
ONLY RESUMES WILL BE ACCEPTED
Please Fax to: Herb at: 973-992-6838
Compensation Based on Depth of Experience