June 22, 2017

CARPENTER/HANDYMAN/REMODELER WANTED – FULL-TIME
(Central New Jersey)

Mr. Handyman is looking to hire skilled ‘Service Technicians’.
You can earn a comfortable living helping homeowners with small to medium repairs, remodeling and home improvement projects.

We are a local General Contractor offering a wide range of services from “smaller” projects in the size range of a few hours to a few days to remodeling jobs spanning weeks.

We offer a company van, incentive / bonus programs / 401K / Medical Benefits / Paid Vacation. Must live in or near Union or N. Somerset Counties NJ.
15 years paid experience preferred.

Email resume to bruce.warren@mrhandyman.com.