Caregiver Needed

A lovely grandmother needs help with light cooking, help walking, assistance with hygiene (example: getting in/out of shower), minor housekeeping (there is a cleaning lady who comes 2x a month) and companionship. She is 93 years old, lives in Matawan, NJ (Cheesequake Village), and is mentally sharp. No car/driving required. Live in or part time (Live in preferred). Private room and board included.

Please email: sandraannchance@gmail.com

4 SHARES SHARES FacebookTwitter