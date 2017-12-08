Care To Share Your Experience?

THE KOSCIUSZKO FOUNDATION

VISITING PROFESSORSHIP

at „Artes Liberales”,

the University of Warsaw

Academic Year 2018/2019

We are hiring for “Artes Liberales”, the Warsaw University!

Application Deadline: Dec. 15

The Dean of the Faculty of „Artes Liberales”, the University of Warsaw in cooperation with the President of the Kosciuszko Foundation, Inc. invites applications for the position of the Kosciuszko Foundation Visiting Professor. The position is co-sponsored by the Kosciuszko Foundation, Inc. and the University of Warsaw.

The appointment will be for 5 months in the academic year 2018/2019 (from October 1, 2018, to February 28, 2019) or in Spring (from February 1, 2019 – June 30, 2019).

The professorship is open to American senior scholars from U.S. universities with accomplishments in humanities, social sciences or natural sciences.

No knowledge of Polish is required.

The teaching load is 90 hours (3 courses) a semester (6 hours a week). Office hours – at least 2 hours a week. Courses will be taught in English. The appointee is expected to give at least two public lectures and participate in the academic life of the Collegium and the University. The visiting professor is expected to be in residence in the Warsaw area during the semester throughout the term of the professorship.

Qualifications

Ph.D. in any discipline of the humanities, social sciences or natural sciences and a substantial research and teaching experience

Required documents

1. a letter of application,

2. curriculum vitae,

3. a copy of the Ph.D. diploma,

4. two letters of reference.

Dual citizens (the United States and Poland) are not eligible. There are no exceptions to this requirement.

The University of Warsaw offers a competitive salary. Accommodation is not provided and travel expenses are not covered by the University.

For inquiries about the position please contact:

prof. Robert Sucharski, (email: sucharsk@al.uw.edu.pl)

Submit all materials by email as PDF files to the following two addresses:

kolegium@al.uw.edu.pl and warsaw@thekf.org

Application deadline: December 15, 2017.