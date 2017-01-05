Multicultural Mass To Be Held In Celebration of the Diverse Catholic Community In Chicago

Chicago, IL – Cardinal Blase J. Cupich will preside over an opening Mass for National Migration Week 2017 at 3 p.m., on January 8, 2017, at Holy Name Cathedral, State and Superior Streets in Chicago. Hundreds of Archdiocese of Chicago parishioners representing more than 40 countries are expected to take part in this Mass, answering Pope Francis’ call for a culture of encounter with all immigrants and refugees.

The multicultural Mass will highlight the ethnic diversity of the Archdiocese through multilingual readings, intercessions of the liturgy and music in languages including Spanish, Polish, Vietnamese and Tagalog. Immigrants from across the world will participate in the celebration which will also feature testimonials from a Syrian refugee and a student-recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

Cardinal Cupich has asked all pastors to pray for immigrants and refugees in their liturgies during National Migration Week 2017. In addition, dozens of parishes within the Archdiocese of Chicago will hold Masses and prayer vigils from January 8 through January 14 as expressions of the Church’s solidarity with immigrants throughout the world.

United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has celebrated National Migration Week in conjunction with the Feast of the Epiphany for more than 50 years. For more information, please visit www.justiceforimmigrants.org.

