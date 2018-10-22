Call for Entries: New Jersey Photography Forum

24th Juried Photography Exhibit

November 1-30, 2018 at the Watchung Art Center

NEW JERSEY – Photographers are invited to submit photographs to be considered for exhibition at the 24th Juried Photography Exhibit of the New Jersey Photography Forum. In the almost twenty-five years since its founding, this exhibition has developed to be one of the most important juried photography shows annually and attracts entries from all over New Jersey.

The exhibit is open to any photographer able to hand deliver their work to the Watchung Arts Center on the Watchung Circle in Watchung, NJ on Saturday, October 27th from 1-4 PM. The cost is $20 for every two photographs entered. There is no limit to the number of entries; however, all entries must be professionally presented and securely wired for hanging. There will be cash awards for Excellence and Merit. A show prospectus is available on the NJPF website.

The public is invited to attend the opening reception on Sunday, November 4th from 1- 4 PM at which time awards will be presented and everyone will have an opportunity to meet the artists. The exhibit is free and open to the public during business hours of the Watchung Arts Center: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday: noon – 5 p.m., Saturday: 10 – 3 p.m. The exhibit will be curated by Nancy Ori of Berkeley Heights. All of the images will be for sale with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Watchung Arts Center.

The jurors for the show are:Matthew Gosser- Professor and Gallery Director of the College of Architecture and Design, NJIT and Gallery Dir of Art and Artifacts of Architecture and Design, NJIT and Gallery Dir of Art and Artifacts of Newark and a photographer, sculptor and furniture designer; Bill Brokaw: owner of Brokaw Photography in Frenchtown, NJ, and a teacher and curator. Nancy Ori: exhibitor, curator, author, freelance photographer and educator and the director of NJ Photography Forum and Digital Arts Group and the owner of NJ Media Center in Berkeley Heights.

The New Jersey Photography Forum is dedicated to furthering the interests of professional and serious photographers living or working in the New Jersey area. Over the past 24 years under the direction of Nancy Ori, the NJPF has become the largest and most recognized group of fine art exhibiting photographers in the state.

The monthly meetings are held at the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey in Summit and attendees are encouraged to share expertise and advance their skills. The meetings provide access to a wide variety of current creative and technical information through informal presentations and demonstrations by manufacturers and photographic artists. Regularly, photographers have an opportunity to display their work for critique by others. Exhibition possibilities within the fine art community are constantly explored, and the NJPF is has become a valuable resource for photographers interested in becoming fine art exhibitors.

The Watchung Arts Center offers new art exhibitions each month, performances of music, comedy, improv and classes for children and adults in art, photography, dance, yoga, and more. Visit their website at www.watchungarts.org

You can learn more about the New Jersey Photography Forum by visiting their web site at www.njphotoforum.com or calling Nancy Ori at 908-790-8820.