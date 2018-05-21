The Jan Karski Educational Foundation is sponsoring two participants for the annual Georgetown Leadership Seminar at Georgetown University’s Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC, in cooperation with its sister foundation Fundacja Edukacyjna Jana Karskiego, which is administering the selection process. This year’s Seminar will take place from October 21-26, 2018.

Founded in 1982, the Georgetown Leadership Seminar is the premier executive education program at Georgetown’s School of Foreign Service, where Jan Karski served as a distinguished professor for 40 years. It brings rising leaders from around the world to the campus for a week of intensive discussion on major international issues. The GLS vision is to promote dialogue on global affairs and interdisciplinary cooperation among individuals who will help shape the future of their organizations and countries. Participants will have an opportunity to study main issues that influence U.S. foreign policy and to establish contacts imperative for international understanding and cooperation.

Preference will be given to the candidates whose professional or volunteering work—in such areas as foreign and international affairs, political science, national and global security, and conflict resolution—is in accord with Karski’s legacy. Government employees on both national and local levels, as well as leaders of NGOs, scholars, managers, and journalists are welcome to apply.

Formal requirements: The scholarship is open to Polish citizens, who

• are up to 40 years of age;

• are citizens and residents of Poland at the time of application;

• have at least an M.A./M.Sc. Degree;

• have permanent employment at a Polish institution;

• have a minimum five years of professional experience;

• demonstrate high proficiency in the English language..

The deadline for the application is June 15, 2018.

Further details (in Polish), including the application form, a list of required documentation, and FAQ can be viewed/or downloaded on Fundacja Edukacyjna Jana Karskiego’s website:

https://www.jankarski.net/pl/wydarzenia-i-nowosci/wydarzenia/nabor-do-programu-stypendialnego-fundacji-edukacyjnej-jana-karskiego-rozpoczety.html