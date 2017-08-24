Calendar (week of August 24th)

Flea Market & Collectible Show

NEW JERSEY – A Flea Market & Collectible Show will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 9 AM-5 PM Outdoors at the New Jersey Transit Lot, New York Ave. (off Ridge Rd), Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. Admission: Free. Organization Sponsor: Lyndhurst High School Giving Tree Project. For information call 201-998-1144 or events@jcpromotions.info There will be 75+exhibitors displaying an array of quality merchandise such as handbags, crafts, sports collectibles, clothing, jewelry, gift items, perfumes, dollar items, and a large garage/tag, collectibles and vintage section! JC is donating 4 spaces for the school/local organizations that would like to participate by having an exhibitor space to sell their items or promote their club. Please call to make a reservation. Come to support the Lyndhurst High School Giving Tree Project and do your shopping with us.

9th Annual Polish-American Heritage Day

OHIO – Join us to celebrate All Things Polish at Polish Day on Sunday, August 27th from 11 am to 8 pm. The event will feature Polish food, two polka bands, folk art vendors, Polish language, cultural workshops and authentic folk dance performances by the renowned Toledo-based Echoes of Poland. The event will take place at St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 4310 Kirk Road, Youngstown, OH 44515. This event is sponsored by Polish Youngstown, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation. For more information, call 330-333-9724 or visit www.polishyoungstown.org/polishday ADMISSION $5 (free with YSU Student ID, 12 & under free). Discount coupons available at Krakus Polish Deli & Bakery on Market Street. The event will start with a Polka Mass, followed by live polka bands, folk dance performances, pierogi making and pierogi-eating contests, cultural workshops and vendors to include Polish pottery, amber, wooden eggs, etc.!

CinePolska Film Series Presents “Stars” By Jan Kidawa-Blonski

WASHINGTON, D.C. – CinePolska is proud to join the prestigious Wednesday Signature Series. Held at the Avalon Theatre located at 5612 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington, D.C., the Wednesday Signature Series is a group of rotating programs that showcase unique films from around the world. Screenings are held on Wednesday evenings at 8:00 pm in its historic downstairs auditorium. On Wednesday, August 30th (8:00 p.m.), CinePolska presents STARS / GWIAZDY – a great love story in the world of sports, directed by Jan Kidawa-Błoński – in Polish with English subtitles. In this fact-based story of passion, rivalry, love, and friendship, Jan Banaś, acclaimed football player of the 1960s and 1970s, struggles to makes his dreams come true on and off the field. From his childhood, Jan’s greatest passion is football, and his greatest rival is his devoted friend, Ginter. As time passes, the friends’ competition transfers from the backyard to the stadiums of Silesian football clubs. Their rivalry extends off the field when beautiful Marlena shows up in the life of both sports stars and Jan and Ginter quickly discover that there are no rules in the game of love. When a serious injury brings Ginter’s career to an end and Banaś closer to joining the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup, the main character faces a difficult choice that will determine the rest of his life. Tickets are available online or at the theatre box office.

Adam Styka Annual Art Exhibit & Sale

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, August 27 – Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia Adam Styka Annual Art Exhibit & Sale Preview Reception, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA, 2:30 P.M. Info call Marie Hejnosz 215-487-0221.

Polish Apostolate Day & Polish Women’s Alliance

PENNSYLVANIA – Sunday, August 27 – Polish Apostolate Day & Polish Women’s Alliance of America Day, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA. Mass 12:30 P.M. All are welcome to attend. Info call 215-345-0600.

Free Clinical Health Screenings Available to Women in Ocean County

Toms River, N.J. – Community Medical Center’s Community Health Services, a RWJ Barnabas Health facility, through a grant provided by the New Jersey Department of Health and Senior Services, coordinates the New Jersey Cancer Education and Early Detection program in Ocean County. Currently, free clinical health screenings are available to uninsured women in Ocean County. The program provides free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, cervical exams and pap smears to uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64. To qualify for the program, participants must meet specific income requirements. Clinics will be held at the Family Planning Center in Lakewood, 290 River Avenue on Tuesday, August 29 from 12 to 2:30 pm. An additional clinic will be held at the Ocean County Health Department, 175 Sunset Avenue, Toms River, on Friday, August 25 from 1 to 2:30 pm. Appointments are required. For further information or to schedule an appointment, please call 732-557-3202.

Polish American Festival In Doylestown

PENNSYLVANIA – Labor Day Weekend, September 2nd, 3rd and 4th and the following weekend Saturday, September 9th & Sunday, September 10th – Polish American Festival, National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. Live music, dance groups, food and refreshments each day, 12 Noon to 8 P.M. Info call 215-345-0600 or visit Polish Shrine.com.

Art for Heart

Chicago, IL–The Polish Museum of America and Gift from the Heart Foundation (Dar Serca) are celebrating the 7th year of Art for Heart- a collaboration with the support of Artists & the Community, raising awareness of two important missions. The Opening reception takes place on Saturday, September 9th from 7 to 11pm, in the Polish Museum of America’s Sabina P. Logisz Great Hall. This is the first opportunity for the public to enjoy the exhibit and purchase artwork. The event features music by DJ MC Mietek Entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar. Guests will also have a chance to mix and mingle with the artists. The Polish Museum of America is located at 984 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Noble Square neighborhood and offers free parking in the museum’s lot. Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased at the door. All original artwork as well as prints will also be available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds jointly benefit Gift from the Heart Foundation (Dar Serca) and The Polish Museum of America. The art works will be available for viewing through Saturday, September 30th. Art for Heart official website: www.artforheartchicago.org For more information contact Andrzej Pawlowski 847-331-0929.

Exciting Band To Play At St. John Kanty Parish Picnic

CLIFTON, NJ – Get your dancing shoes dusted off and ready to dance at the St. John Kanty parish picnic on Sunday, September 10. The church grounds are located at 49 Speer Avenue, Clifton. HEROES Polka band featuring legends Eddie Biegaj and Chuck Pendrak will provide the entertainment from the bandstand with Polish and American music for all ages. The band will play from 2:00 to 6:00. But, remember, the kitchens will be open at 1:00 p.m., so come early for great Polish and American food. Mark your calendars for the SJK parish picnic.

Hartford Polish Saturday School

CONNECTICUT – Hartford Polish Saturday School invites all children to learn the Polish language, history, culture and traditions of our ancestors. Offering… pre-school classes (4-5 year olds) till 7th grade; extended program “Polish as a Foreign Language”; and enrichment activities in a family style atmosphere. Registration will be held on September 9th between 8:30 am and 10:00 am at the school building, 35 Groton Street in Hartford. Classes start on September 16th from 10:15 am to 1:00 pm. Any questions, please contact 860-817-0368. info@polskaszkolahartford.com – visit www.polskaszkolahartford.com School registration can be found and downloaded from the website.

Dozynki – Polish Harvest Festival At St. Joseph’s

MASSACHUSETTS – St. Joseph’s Polish National Catholic Church in Westfield will hold its annual Dozynki-Polish Harvest Festival on Sunday, September 10th from 12 noon to 5 p.m. at the parish social center and parish grounds, Main Street and Clinton Avenue, Westfield, MA. The Harvest Wreath will be blessed during the 8:00 am Mass that day and brought to the festival at 2:00 pm. A Dozynki program, highlighted by members of the St. Joseph’s Dozynki Dancers, will perform traditional Polish folk dances. Polish music will be played during the duration of the festival. The 2017 program will also include games for children and youth, as well as the adults. New food additions and other surprises will be added to this year’s format. The kitchen will be open from 12 noon until closing. Very Rev. Joseph Soltysiak, pastor, and the parish committee extend a most cordial invitation to all to attend this year’s Dozynki. For more information call (413) 562-4403 or email: Soltysiak@comcast.net

Poetry Recital

PENNSYLVANIA – The Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia is hosting a poetry recital by Anthony Krzywicki (Board Director of the Polish Heritage Society of Philadelphia, and currently President of the Jagiellionian Law Society) on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at 2:30 PM at the Associated Polish Home, Vistula Lounge, 9150 Academy Road, Philadelphia, PA 19114. For many years, Anthony has written poetry from his perspective as a “spiritual being having a human experience”. Anthony’s inspiration comes from his internal world of thought, meditation, prayer and speaking his truth on the power of intuition and passion. All are invited to attend. Please respond by September 8, 2017 to Jean Joka at 215-483-0193 or jeanjoka@gmail.com.

Submitted by: Jean Joka, President